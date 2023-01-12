Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

