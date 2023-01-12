Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

