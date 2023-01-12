Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.3 %

OHI stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

