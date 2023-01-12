Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

