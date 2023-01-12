Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $266.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

