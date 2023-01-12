Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

REG opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

