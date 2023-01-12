National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,152 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NNN opened at $47.39 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.