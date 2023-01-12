Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Masimo by 91.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 93,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $262.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

