Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Unum Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

