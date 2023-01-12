Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,037,000.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FIVE opened at $191.21 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $193.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
