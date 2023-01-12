Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

