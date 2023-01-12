Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
