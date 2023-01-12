Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $227.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.89 and a beta of 0.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $634,886. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.55.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

