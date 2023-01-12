Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 34.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Assurant by 160.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

