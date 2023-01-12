NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

NKE opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

