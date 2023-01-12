Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $450,713.64 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, October 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $261.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

