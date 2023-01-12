N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading Down 4.3%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 267,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in N-able by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in N-able by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in N-able by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

