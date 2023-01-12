Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 7,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,258,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $860.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

