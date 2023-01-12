iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 4.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $91.59. Approximately 562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.