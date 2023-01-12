Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 34,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,713,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Articles

