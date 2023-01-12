Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 34,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,713,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of -1.12.
Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Articles
