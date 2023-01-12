Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

