Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.29. 1,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 972,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

