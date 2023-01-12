Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,340 at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($27.41) to GBX 2,340 ($28.51) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.20) to GBX 3,060 ($37.28) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,840.00.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

About Bunzl

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

