Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 729 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $11,044.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,743.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

