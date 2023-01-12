NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President James D. Dondero Buys 510 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,327.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 29,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 560.02 and a quick ratio of 560.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.63.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.72%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
