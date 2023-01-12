IFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,703 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,141,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

