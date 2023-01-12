IFG Advisory LLC Sells 832 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

