IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 286 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

