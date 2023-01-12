IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 13,250 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.