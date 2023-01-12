IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 272,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

