Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

