IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
LHX opened at $199.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.17 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
