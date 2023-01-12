IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 236 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

