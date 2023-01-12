IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.13 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

