American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.