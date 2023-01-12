IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $283.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.95. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $367.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

