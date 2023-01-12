IFG Advisory LLC Has $426,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.38 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

