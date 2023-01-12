Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $13,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,739.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSON has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

