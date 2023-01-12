Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Arthur Tzianabos Sells 10,616 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,616 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $14,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.10. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Homology Medicines

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

