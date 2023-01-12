Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 730 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $18,381.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,411.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hudson Global stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HSON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
