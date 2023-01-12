ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 25,661 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $20,272.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,912,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,941.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 264,625 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,455.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 39,454 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,741.26.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.37. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 396.02%. Analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

