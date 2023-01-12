Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $21,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,002.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
