Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $21,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,002.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PAYO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $956,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

