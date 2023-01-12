Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $21,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,002.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $956,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

