Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 20,191 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 20,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $22,210.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %

JNCE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Jounce Therapeutics



Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

