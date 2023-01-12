Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 20,191 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 20,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $22,210.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %
JNCE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.88.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
