Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 558,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,343.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE SCU opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $547.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -1.41%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $104,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 40.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

