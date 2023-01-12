PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $29,411.96 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Cowen decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,707,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

