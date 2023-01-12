PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Matthew B. Klein Sells 731 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $30,453.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.