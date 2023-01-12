2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 2,979 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $22.88.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

