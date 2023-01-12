2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 2,979 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
2seventy bio Price Performance
Shares of TSVT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $22.88.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.