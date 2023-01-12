Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $20,975,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About 2seventy bio

Get Rating

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

