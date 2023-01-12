Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
2seventy bio Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.