Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 7,500 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $48,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

