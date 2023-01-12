Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 11,104 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

